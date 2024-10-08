Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PDD by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $11.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,878,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

