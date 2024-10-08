Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 0.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. 333,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,030. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.28.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

