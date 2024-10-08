Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD traded down $4.96 on Tuesday, hitting $132.82. 40,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.68. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $126.96 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

