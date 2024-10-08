Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 8,919 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 208,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,138. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.