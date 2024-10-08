Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.