Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,075 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYDB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. 123,535 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

