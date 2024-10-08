Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,995 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

