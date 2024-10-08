Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 187 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.1 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $21.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1,984.39. 4,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,975.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,729.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.