Integrated Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

