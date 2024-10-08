Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

MVF stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

