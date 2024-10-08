Integrated Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $95.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

