Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,867,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,205,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $280.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $284.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

