Integrated Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,334,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,948,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,055,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,828,000 after purchasing an additional 526,655 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

