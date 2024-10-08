Integrated Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

