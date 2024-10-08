Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 9,278,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 59,020,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 437,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

