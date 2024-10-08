Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.61. 283,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,983. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,306,000 after buying an additional 123,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,271,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after buying an additional 264,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after buying an additional 481,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after buying an additional 1,004,289 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.