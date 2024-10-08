InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $143.19 on Monday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $145.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,370,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,092,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,392,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 51,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 743,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,635,000 after buying an additional 741,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 127,997.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 120,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 120,318 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.