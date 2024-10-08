International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 42.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $227.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $227.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

