Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ stock opened at $482.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.81. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
