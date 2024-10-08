Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $482.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.81. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

