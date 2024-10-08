Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,149. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

