Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. 8,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,017. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $67.54.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Dividend-Paying Chip Stocks You Don’t Want to Miss
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Contrarian Traders Are Buying These 2 Stocks With Big Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.