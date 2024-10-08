IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $416.21 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
