Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,971,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.38.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

