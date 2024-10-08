Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 467 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

