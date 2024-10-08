iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

