iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Raised by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,911,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 101,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLT opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

