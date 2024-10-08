iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.