iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stake Increased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA remained flat at $48.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,060. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $49.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

See Also

