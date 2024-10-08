iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILTB. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $54.31.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Dividend-Paying Chip Stocks You Don’t Want to Miss
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Contrarian Traders Are Buying These 2 Stocks With Big Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.