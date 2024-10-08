iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

