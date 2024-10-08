iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. 335,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,674,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

