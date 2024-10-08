iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $577.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

