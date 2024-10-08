iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.16. 641,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,438. The stock has a market cap of $495.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $557.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $577.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

