iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 461,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

