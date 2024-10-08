iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Cut by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.