iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

