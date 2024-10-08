iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJR stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

