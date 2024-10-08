iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,553,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.09. 167,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,945. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

