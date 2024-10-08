iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
