iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 558,368 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,840,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

