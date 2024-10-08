iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $63.25.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

