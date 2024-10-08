iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.