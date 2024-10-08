iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $118.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $120.46.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.