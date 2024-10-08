iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $30,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

USMV stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,259 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

