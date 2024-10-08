iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,887 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $202.30. The company had a trading volume of 463,199 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.