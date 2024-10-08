iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

