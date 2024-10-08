iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

