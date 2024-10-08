iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Boosted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

