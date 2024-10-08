iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $253.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

