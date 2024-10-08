iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,827 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,383 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after purchasing an additional 293,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,759,000 after buying an additional 1,221,559 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

